UPDATE: Left lanes closed after crashes in both directions of I-75

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:05 A.M.

Officers responded to two separate crashes in the Interstate 75 construction zone on Wednesday.

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The first crash happened just before 6:25 a.m. in the contraflow lane on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.

The second crash was around 7:45 a.m. on I-75 SB near Stanley Avenue.

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OHGO cameras that the left lanes are closed in both directions of I-75 SB.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused both crashes and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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