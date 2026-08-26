All lanes open after crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday.

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The crash was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 at the Miami/Montgomery County line.

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ODOT cameras showed that officers and medics had the left lanes closed. It showed at least one vehicle involved.

All lanes are back open on I-75.

The crash remains under investigation.

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