All lanes open after crash on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday.
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The crash was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 at the Miami/Montgomery County line.
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ODOT cameras showed that officers and medics had the left lanes closed. It showed at least one vehicle involved.
All lanes are back open on I-75.
The crash remains under investigation.
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