Left lane closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton late Sunday afternoon.

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The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 near State Route 4.

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OHGO cameras show that a car appeared to hit the retaining wall. Medics are also at the scene.

The left lane is also closed.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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