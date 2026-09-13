Left lane closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton late Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 near State Route 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All lanes closed, at least 1 injured after motorcycle crash on I-75 SB in Shelby Co.
- 1 injured after shooting near Dayton convenience store
- Multiple fire departments respond to apartment building fire in Shelby County
OHGO cameras show that a car appeared to hit the retaining wall. Medics are also at the scene.
The left lane is also closed.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]