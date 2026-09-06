Left lanes closed after 2 crashes on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to two separate crashes on Interstate 70 on Saturday.
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The first crash was reported around 9:05 p.m. on I-70 eastbound between State Route 4 and U.S. 68.
Medics were dispatched to a second crash at around 9:30 p.m.
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OHGO cameras show the left lanes closed on I-70 between State Route 4 and U.S. 68.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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