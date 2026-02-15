Left lanes closed after crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County late Saturday night.
Dayton officers and medics responded to a reported crash on I-75 northbound near Stanley just before 11 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The left lanes are blocked, and the right lanes are currently open.
OHGO cameras show that the crash happened right before the contraflow lane on I-75 between State Route 4 and Stanley Avenue.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
