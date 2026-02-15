Left lanes closed after crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County late Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers and medics responded to a reported crash on I-75 northbound near Stanley just before 11 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The left lanes are blocked, and the right lanes are currently open.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that the crash happened right before the contraflow lane on I-75 between State Route 4 and Stanley Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group