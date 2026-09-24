Left lanes closed in both directions of I-75 after semi loses debris in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Thursday.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash. He has the latest traffic updates every 10 minutes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The crash was reported at around 4:35 a.m. on northbound I-75 between State Route 41, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that a semi lost debris.

State troopers have closed the left lanes in both directions on I-75.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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