Left lanes closed in both directions of I-75 after semi loses debris in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Thursday.
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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash. He has the latest traffic updates every 10 minutes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
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The crash was reported at around 4:35 a.m. on northbound I-75 between State Route 41, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
The dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that a semi lost debris.
State troopers have closed the left lanes in both directions on I-75.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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