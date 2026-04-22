Left lanes closed due to 2 separate crashes on I-675

WASHINGTON TWP. — Deputies and medics responded after a pair of crashes on Interstate 675 on Wednesday.
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The crashes were reported on northbound I-675 near Far Hills Avenue.
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The first crash happened around 7:07 a.m. ODOT cameras show that the left lane is blocked. There is a vehicle in the grassy area.
A second wreck occurred just after 7:20 a.m.
ODOT cameras show that the center lane is blocked.
The right lane is open.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured, and if the wet roads were a factor in both crashes.
We will continue to follow this story.
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