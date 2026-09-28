Left lanes closed due to crash on I-70 near I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 70 on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. on westbound I-70 near I-75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The left lanes are currently blocked.

OHGO cameras website shows traffic is backed up on I-70 WB past State Route 202.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group