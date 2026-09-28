Left lanes closed due to crash on I-70 near I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 70 on Monday.
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The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. on westbound I-70 near I-75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers.
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The left lanes are currently blocked.
OHGO cameras website shows traffic is backed up on I-70 WB past State Route 202.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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