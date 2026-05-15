UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 6:38 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. on I-75 southbound near State Route 725.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Friday.

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WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash and has alternative routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was reported around 5:55 a.m. on I-75 southbound near State Route 725.

OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are closed.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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