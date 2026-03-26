UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 9:15 A.M.
All lanes are back open on Interstate 75 near State Route 741 after a crash.
The left lanes were closed for over an hour on southbound I-75 between SR-741 and Dryden Road due to this crash.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Wednesday.
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Moraine Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a reported crash on southbound I-75 near State Route 741.
ODOT cameras show the left lanes are blocked.
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Three vehicles appeared to be involved.
Only the right lane is open.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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