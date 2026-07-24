UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-75 near I-675

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 8:45 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township on Friday.

The crash happened at around 7:37 a.m. on northbound I-75 between I-675 and Austin Boulevard.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township on Friday.

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The crash was reported at around 7:37 a.m. on northbound I-75 between Austin Boulevard and I-675.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are closed.

Two vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

Video and photos show debris on I-75.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

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