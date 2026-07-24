UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-75 near I-675

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 8:45 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township on Friday.
The crash happened at around 7:37 a.m. on northbound I-75 between I-675 and Austin Boulevard.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township on Friday.
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The crash was reported at around 7:37 a.m. on northbound I-75 between Austin Boulevard and I-675.
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OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are closed.
Two vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.
Video and photos show debris on I-75.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
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