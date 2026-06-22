Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 near US-35

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery on Sunday night.
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The crash was reported around 8:50 p.m. on southbound I-75 near U.S. 35.
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OHGO cameras show that the left two lanes are closed.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to update this story.
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