Left lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

Crash investigation on I-75 SB near Needmore Rd

HARRISON TWP — Deputies and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Wednesday.

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The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road.

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OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are blocked.

Several vehicles are involved in the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

I-75 SB crash investigation near Needmore Road Photo from: OHGO (OHGO)

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