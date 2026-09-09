Left lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP — Deputies and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Home destroyed after collapsing in Dayton neighborhood
- Former Ohio missionary admits to sexually abusing children in Haiti
- Heavy rains pose a flooding threat
OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are blocked.
Several vehicles are involved in the crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]