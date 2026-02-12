Left lanes closed on both sides of I-675 due to semi rollover crash

GREENE COUNTY — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a rollover crash involving a semi on Interstate 675 in Greene County on Thursday.

Officers and medics responded just before 8 a.m. to a semi crash on I-675 between Colonel Glenn Highway and N. Fairfield Road.

ODOT cameras showed a semi flipped over the median. It blocked both sides of I-675.

The right lanes are open on I-675 between Colonel Glenn Highway and N Fairfield Road.

The left lanes are currently closed.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

