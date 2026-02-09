UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-75 after OSHP investigation

I-75 police investigation at Montgomery/Warren Co. line

WARREN COUNTY — State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating an incident on Interstate 75 on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ODOT cameras showed that the left lanes were closed on I-75 northbound near the Warren/Montgomery county line.

All lanes have since reopened.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO’s website said Sunday night this was due to a police incident.

News Center 7 contacted the OSHP’s New Lebanon Post.

They said that they were handling the investigation, but had no information to provide

We have contacted OSHP to find out what happened and to see if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group