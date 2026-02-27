Legendary ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’ singer Neil Sedaka dies

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 19: Singer Neil Sedaka attends the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Jersey Boys" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 19, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka, who rose to fame in the ‘60s with hits like “Calendar Girl” and “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” has died at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

A statement to Variety said his family was “devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather.”

“A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed,” they said in the statement.

He had a string of hits in the early ‘60s, such as “Oh! Carol,” Little Devil” and “Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen.”

In addition to his own recordings, Sedaka also wrote hits for several top musicians, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Tom Jones, according to his official website bio.

He returned again in the ‘70s with the No. 1 Billboard song “Bad Blood.”

He was a five-time Grammy nominee and sold tens of millions of records over his decades-long career.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed,” they said in the statement.

He had a string of hits in the early ‘60s, such as “Oh! Carol,” Little Devil” and “Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen.”

In addition to his own recordings, Sedaka also wrote hits for several top musicians, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Tom Jones, according to his official website bio.

He returned again in the ‘70s with the No. 1 Billboard song “Bad Blood.”

He was a five-time Grammy nominee and sold tens of millions of records over his decades-long career.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group