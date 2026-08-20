Les Wexner steps down as Wexner Medical Center Board chairman

COLUMBUS — Les Wexner is stepping back from his role as chairman of the Wexner Medical Center Board, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report.

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Officials for The Ohio State University told WBNS that he will remain on the board as chair emeritus.

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“New board chairs always refresh the committee structure and appointments,” OSU Chief Communications Officer Ben Johnson said.

Johnson added that the university appreciates his “ongoing service on the committee.”

Wexner will be replaced by Robert H. Schottenstein, WBNS reported.

As previoulsy reported, Wexner has faced scrutiny about his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was deposed by the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in connection with the committee’s investigation into Epstein earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Wexner said in February that the 88-year-old “has no knowledge of, and did not participate in, Epstein’s illegal conduct.”

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