Les Wexner’s name to remain on Ohio State buildings despite requests for removals

Les Wexner - What you need to know

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University will keep Leslie Wexner’s name on campus buildings, according to a decision issued today by the university’s interim executive vice president and provost.

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The ruling turns down demands from hundreds of petitioners seeking to remove the businessman’s name from university facilities.

The decision follows an Oct. 7 memo from the Standing Advisory Committee for the Review of University Space and Entity Names, which reported receiving 512 petitions between January and September, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Petitioners cited concerns regarding Wexner’s ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as questions about his potential knowledge of sexual abuse by former university physician Dr. Richard Strauss.

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In his ruling issued Friday, Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Trevor Brown stated that university policy requires “substantial evidence” of wrongdoing, noting that Wexner faces no criminal charges.

“The committee is not and was never intended to become an investigatory body like a law enforcement or auditing organization,” Brown stated. He determined that “further review should not proceed at this time.”

Calls to remove Wexner’s name began a year ago after renewed scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein.

Wexner also evaded attempts to serve a subpoena regarding abuse by Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005.

Surviving victims of Strauss reached a final settlement with Ohio State in June.

While the university has stopped the current review, Brown noted that the review process allows for further evaluation if new evidence comes to light.

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