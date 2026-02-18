Lifelong friends win jackpot with $50 scratch-off

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Two lifelong friends won the jackpot together.

Friends Lon and David have been coworkers and friends for more than 40 years. After they both retiredm they each buy a $50 lottery ticket per month and split any winnings, according to the Ohio Lottery.

This month, Lon decided to purchase a VIP Millions Scratch-Off at EZ Go Food Mart located at 426 Bacon Road in Painesville.

He started with one of the Bonus boxes and saw $50,000, he then scratched the other four boxes, which each said $50,000.

Lon told the Ohio Lottery that he called David to tell him what he was seeing because he couldn’t believe his eyes.

After hanging up, he finished playing the ticket and realized he also had 15 winning numbers.

He then took the ticket to David’s house to show him.

The two friends won the VIP Millions Jackpot of $40k a year for 25 years, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Instead of the $1 million annuity, they chose the cash option. They will split $366,250 after 26.75% taxes.

As of Feb. 13, there are 18 top prizes remaining.

The friends plan to pay off their houses and eventually go on a vacation together to celebrate.

