Light accumulations of snow possible Sunday

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what was a cold, but dry, start to the weekend. The cold? That is here to stay for Sunday. The dry weather...that will likely change!

An upper level system swinging down from the northwest will trigger a band of snowfall somewhere in the Miami Valley. There has been some disagreement in the forecast, but something to watch for Sunday.

Tonight

Cloud cover thickens up tonight with lows initially in the middle single digits. Temperatures should slowly climb as clouds thicken up and snow arrives.

Futurecast

Futurecast shows you how narrow of a band of snow this is likely to be. So, the saying “some get snow and some do not” definitely applies here! Any shifts in the track could alter who gets snow and how much we see.

Thankfully, significant snowfall is not expected. However, trying to nail down the exact location between multiple models has not been something that has high confidence.

What you see

So, how much snow do we expect when it is all over with? If you are under that band of snow, I expect anywhere from one-half inch to two inches of snow.

Snowfall

I will stress we will have to keep a close eye on this as we get closer to Sunday morning! A few slick spots are possible. Outside of that band, little to no accumulation is expected.

