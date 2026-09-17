Lightning strike causes fire at New Carlisle Elementary School

NEW CARLISLE — Part of a local elementary school caught fire on Wednesday.

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The New Carlisle Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, was called to a fire at New Carlisle Elementary School on Kennison Avenue.

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The fire was likely a result of a lightning strike, according to the New Carlisle Fire Chief Steven Trusty.

Trusty said the peak of the roof caught fire and there was no way to reach it from the inside.

Because of this, crews had to use ladders to fight the fire from above.

New Carlisle Elementary will be closed Thursday, according to a letter sent to the school community.

We will update this story as we learn more.

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