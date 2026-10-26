‘Lineup keeps getting bigger;’ Country Concert adds new acts for 2027

Country Music fans gather at Fort Loramie's Hickory Hills Lake for the opening day of Country Concert 17 on Thursday, July 6. The three-day festival runs through Saturday, July 8. David A. Moodie, Contributing Photographer

FORT LORAMIE — The lineup for Country Concert ‘27 just got bigger.

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Festival organizers in Fort Loramie announced seven new artists on Monday, including Gavin Adcock, Niko Moon, Cole Goodwin, McCoy Moore, Colton Dawson, Presley Barker, and DEK of Hearts.

They join a lineup headlined by Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Jon Pardi.

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“The lineup keeps getting bigger, and CC’27 is shaping up to be one for the books!” organizers wrote on social media.

Country Concert is scheduled for July 8-10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

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