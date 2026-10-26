‘Lineup keeps getting bigger;’ Country Concert adds new acts for 2027

PHOTOS: Country Concert 2017 Country Music fans gather at Fort Loramie's Hickory Hills Lake for the opening day of Country Concert 17 on Thursday, July 6. The three-day festival runs through Saturday, July 8. David A. Moodie, Contributing Photographer
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

FORT LORAMIE — The lineup for Country Concert ‘27 just got bigger.

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Festival organizers in Fort Loramie announced seven new artists on Monday, including Gavin Adcock, Niko Moon, Cole Goodwin, McCoy Moore, Colton Dawson, Presley Barker, and DEK of Hearts.

They join a lineup headlined by Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, and Jon Pardi.

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“The lineup keeps getting bigger, and CC’27 is shaping up to be one for the books!” organizers wrote on social media.

Country Concert is scheduled for July 8-10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

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