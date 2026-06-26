Lionel Richie postpones upcoming Ohio show due to health issue

FILE PHOTO: Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He cut a show short this week due to illness. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

OHIO — Lionel Richie has postponed his upcoming show in Ohio after he recently became ill mid-performance.

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Richie was scheduled to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus on June 27, but postponed the performance under the advice of his doctors.

>>RELATED: Lionel Richie cuts performance short due to health issue

The venue made the announcement on social media on Wednesday evening.

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The show scheduled for June 26 in Chicago was also postponed.

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” the post read.

As previously reported, Richie’s opening night in Minnesota was cut short when he announced an unexpected intermission about 55 minutes into the show.

A few minutes earlier, he told the crowd of 10,000 people that he was dizzy and performed “Dancing on the Ceiling” while sitting on a step on the stage.

The band stayed in position for 15 minutes before leaving the stage without explanation.

Fans started to depart once the band left, but about 40 minutes after the intermission started, saxophonist Dino Soldo came back and thanked the audience for their patience.

“Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available,” Soldo said.

Earth, Wind & Fire opened the show with a 50-minute set, which was supposed to be followed by Richie for 90 additional minutes.

Before the show, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris said Richie gave no indication he wasn’t feeling well. But after, said he was a little bit dehydrated.

The venue said rescheduled dates will be announced soon, but additional details weren’t immediately available.

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