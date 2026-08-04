LIST: National Night Out returns to the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — August 4 marks the 2026 edition of the community-building event, National Night Out (NNO).

The first NNO event was held in 1984, connecting law enforcement, neighborhood watch programs, civic groups, and state and regional crime prevention organizations.

The event had more than 2.5 million people participating in over 400 communities in 23 states.

Below is a list of cities in the Miami Valley that are participating in NNO. Don’t see your display listed? Email us and let us know.

Butler County

Middletown- Smith Park, 500 Tytus Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Clark County

Springfield - Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enon- Enon Park, 2825 Enon Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Greene County

Beavercreek- Behop Church, 1850 N Fairfield Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami County

Troy- Troy City Park, 265 Adams Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Montgomery County

Centerville - Stubbs Park, 225 W. Spring Valley Pike from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Stubbs Park, 225 W. Spring Valley Pike from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dayton - Fairview Commons, 2134 Elsmere Avenue starting at 5 p.m.

- Fairview Commons, 2134 Elsmere Avenue starting at 5 p.m. Dayton - Gettysburg Grocery, 811 S. Gettysburg Avenue starting at 6 p.m.

- Gettysburg Grocery, 811 S. Gettysburg Avenue starting at 6 p.m. Dayton -Taste of Old North Dayton, 238 Baltimore Street starting at 7 p.m.

-Taste of Old North Dayton, 238 Baltimore Street starting at 7 p.m. Englewood -Kleptz Early Learning Center, 1100 W. National Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-Kleptz Early Learning Center, 1100 W. National Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Harrison Township - Northridge High School, 2011 Timber Lane, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Northridge High School, 2011 Timber Lane, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Huber Heights - Wayne High School, 5400 Chambersburg Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Wayne High School, 5400 Chambersburg Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kettering- Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miami Township - Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Riverside -Stebbins High School, 1900 Harshman Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-Stebbins High School, 1900 Harshman Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Trotwood -Home Depot, 5200 Salem Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-Home Depot, 5200 Salem Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vandalia - Vandalia Sports Complex, 1101 W. Stonequarry Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Vandalia Sports Complex, 1101 W. Stonequarry Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Washington Township- Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelby County

Sidney- Downtown Sidney, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Warren County

Franklin- Franklin Community Park, 301 E 6th Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

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