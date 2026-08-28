L.L.Bean celebrates grand opening at The Greene Towne Center

BEAVERCREEK — Retailer L.L.Bean held a grand opening ceremony Friday, Aug. 28, featuring early morning customer giveaways and a charitable donation to a local youth organization.

The new store is located at The Greene Towne Center.

As part of the event, L.L.Bean presented a $10,000 contribution to the South YMCA in Kettering. The donation is intended to expand summer camp access for underserved youth in the community.

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The grand opening events began early in the morning, with customer line-ups starting at 6 a.m. The first 100 customers in line received a custom Grand Opening Boat and Tote before company representatives hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

Visitors throughout the day were offered several interactive activities, including a free Bean Boot lace customization bar and complimentary screen-printed grocery totes.

Attendees could also take photos with the L.L.Bean Bootmobile and enter drawings for various prizes throughout the event.

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