Local 4th grader wins $10K to grow soap, slime business

Local 9-year-old wins $10K to help grow her own business

DAYTON — A local 9-year-old girl recently won $10,000 to grow her own business.

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Penny Ramsey started Penny Squish and Soap Shop less than a year ago. She makes homemade foaming hand soap and slime that help with sensory needs.

Her goal is for her products to be inclusive for all kids.

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“I know every brain is different, and that’s something we just should celebrate,” Ramsey said.

The fourth grader told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that she started it as a way to afford a trip to summer camp.

In June, she placed third in the Mott’s Million Dollar Challenge, a national competition for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit a video pitching a business idea or solution to a community problem for a share of $1 million.

“And I won $10,000 to grow and start my business,” she said.

Her mom told News Center 7 that she’s now forgotten about summer camp and is fully focused on being the boss.

Ramsey said her goal is to keep coming up with new scents of soap and slime, and one day have her business be available for people across the country.

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