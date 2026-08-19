Local 6th grader competes for National Youth Athlete of the Year

Emerson Kemp, a sixth-grade student at Northwood Elementary residing in Clayton, is competing for the National Youth Athlete of the Year award.

Local 6th grader competes for National Youth Athlete of the Year

CLAYTON — Emerson Kemp, a sixth-grade student at Northwood Elementary residing in Clayton, is competing for the National Youth Athlete of the Year award.

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The contest relies on public voting across multiple rounds to select the winner.

The top athlete will earn a $25,000 scholarship and serve as a representative for 3BRAND in Sports Illustrated and on CBS.

Emerson’s athletic involvement began early, starting with dribbling, shooting, and batting at age 3.

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While he has engaged in various athletic activities over the years, his primary sports are basketball and football.

“I’ve really been doing it my entire life, so it’s just one of the regular things that I do in my life, and it just keeps me occupied and in shape and it’s fun,” Kemp said.

The grand prize scholarship is co-sponsored by Colossal, a national fundraising organization, and 3BRAND, the youth apparel line created by football player Russell Wilson.

Emerson’s father, Christopher Kemp, noted the significance of the contest for his son’s academic and athletic development.

“He’s blessed to have the opportunity to represent his team and his school, and that he’s going to be able to have an opportunity to get the scholarship funds to go to school and just a good launching pad to continue his academics and sports included,” Christopher said.

Emerson regularly practices and plays sports alongside his twin brother, Ian Kemp, who expressed excitement over his brother’s national recognition.

The winner of the competition will be announced at the end of September.

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