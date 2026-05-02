Local activist Bishop Richard E. Cox dies

DAYTON — Bishop Richard E. Cox, an activist and social justice advocate in Dayton, has died.

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Cox’s wife, Apostle Gloria Wright Cox, confirmed his passing on social media Saturday afternoon.

He was 77.

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She called his passing a “surprise” and “sudden.”

“Want to thank the nurses and the doctors, and the technicians, everyone that was in and out that room, everyone that worked on him in the ER up until this time,” she said.

Cox served as the president of the Clergy Community Coalition, the organization that has spent years pushing for a new public hospital in West Dayton.

He also led Parenthood Ministries in Dayton alongside his wife.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

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