Local animal boarding facility owner accused of animal cruelty enters guilty plea

MIAMI COUNTY — The owner of an Animal Boarding Facility in Miami County, who was accused of animal cruelty, has pleaded guilty.

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Destinee C. Javier, owner and operator of Back to Eden Animal Boarding in Monroe Township, accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty on September 15, according to a press release.

Javier also agreed to close the boarding facility for five years as part of a court-approved plea agreement. After that period, she must obtain court approval before opening another boarding facility.

She was also ordered to pay a $50 fine and court costs.

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The case originated from an investigation in April, after the Miami County Animal Shelter (MCAS) was notified that a dog being boarded at the facility had been attacked and killed by two other dogs that escaped their kennel.

During the investigation, MCAS officers documented damaged areas and holes in the kennel fencing, including an opening between the kennel housing the two attacking dogs and the kennel where the deceased dog, Hank, had been housed.

A subsequent necropsy determined that Hank died from severe traumatic injuries consistent with a dog attack.

The plea agreement further provides that the prosecution will not pursue additional charges arising from an investigation on September 12.

MCAS recieved an anonymous complaint concerning two Great Pyrenees being kept outside in the rain.

During the inspection, an MCAS Animal Control Officer observed multiple dogs inside the boarding facility, with several dogs lacking readily available food and/or water.

The two Great Pyrenees were observed outside in a play yard. One of the dogs, Icelyn, was found lying in a hole she had dug next to the building and underneath a roof overhang, apparently using the area for shelter from the rain.

A nearby bucket of water appeared green and stagnant, according to MCAS. MCAS also observed significant matting on both Great Pyrenees. MCAS seized the other dog, Thor, due to the severity of his condition.

As part of the plea agreement, Javier also agreed to surrender Thor and was given until September 25 to have Icelyn professionally groomed.

“Our responsibility is to protect the welfare of animals in Miami County and to enforce the laws that are in place to protect them. Boarding facilities take on a special responsibility because people are entrusting their animals to someone else for their care. When an animal is left in someone’s care, that animal deserves appropriate food, water, shelter, veterinary care, and safe housing,” MCAS Director Rob Craft said. “We appreciate the court’s consideration of this case and the agreement requiring the boarding facility to remain closed for five years. Our primary concern throughout these investigations has been the welfare and safety of the animals involved.”

The Miami County Animal Shelter is encouraging pet owners to carefully research boarding facilities before leaving their animals in someone else’s care. They recommend owners ask to see where their pets will be housed, inquire about supervision and emergency procedures, and make sure they understand the facility’s policies and requirements.

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