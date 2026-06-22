Local animal shelter looking to ID those who dumped dog in Urbana

Urbana shelter looking for those accused of dumping dog

URBANA — Paws Urbana is looking for the person or persons who dumped a dog at their animal shelter last week.

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The animal shelter shared security video from last Sunday, June 14, on social media, showing a dog being left at their property.

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The video shows a vehicle driving toward the exit, with the dog following it.

A second video briefly showed one of the people believed to be involved.

“We know the video quality isn’t perfect, but it is the best footage available at this time,” they wrote in the post.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, the people involved, or the dog is asked to contact them at (937) 653-6233.

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