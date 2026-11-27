DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is hosting its Puppy Palooza Black Friday event.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dayton Humane & Co located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, according to a social media post.

All puppy adoptions are $9.99.

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The shelter is also extending its $9.99 adoptions to all animals at all their locations.

This also includes all available animals at the adoption events, the main shelter located on Nicholas Road, and MeowZa Cat Boutique.

This will run from Friday, Nov. 27 until Saturday, Nov. 28.

All adoptions are done on a first-come, first-approved basis. The shelter recommends filling out an adoption application ahead of time.

To fill out an application, visit the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

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