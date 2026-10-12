Local animal shelter welcomes 13 dogs displaced by hurricane

WASHINGTON TWP — A local animal shelter said it unexpectedly became a safe landing space for dogs displaced by the hurricane in Alabama.
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SICSA welcomed 13 dogs to its shelter on Washington Church Road.
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The shelter’s veterinary team will check the dogs this week, and they are expected to be available for adoption in the coming days.
For a list of adoptable dogs, visit SICSA’s webpage.
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