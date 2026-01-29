Local attorney accused of stalking 17-year-old girl, illegally recording people moved to hospital

A local attorney facing nearly 100 charges connected to illegally recording multiple people made his first court appearance since being extradited to Ohio.

DAYTON — The local attorney facing nearly 100 charges connected to illegally recording multiple people has been moved from the Montgomery County Jail to a local hospital.

Matthew Currie was supposed to appear in court alongside his attorney, Ryan Nelson, on Wednesday, but News Center 7 learned that he wasn’t able to be there because he was recently admitted to the hospital.

Nelson told News Center 7 that he doesn’t know when exactly his client was moved to the hospital. He went to visit him at the jail last Wednesday, but Currie wasn’t there.

Nelson also claims no one would initially tell him where his client was, but he later learned he was moved to the ICU at a local hospital. He’s since been moved to a standard room.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that he remains in custody, but could not confirm any details surrounding his location or medical information due to a security concern and HIPAA.

The attorney claims Currie was moved because jail staff could not properly care for him due to his disability.

In a previous court appearance, Nelson told the court that the 50-year-old suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain condition in which he’s unable to care for himself. At the time of his arrest, he was in an assisted living facility.

Before Wednesday’s hearing, a motion for a mental competency evaluation was filed for Currie.

Currie is currently facing 91 charges, including:

49 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

40 counts of voyeurism and two counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property

2 counts of unauthorized use of computer/telecommunications property

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an investigation into Currie was launched after a family member of his found what appeared to be voyeuristic material on his phone.

A search warrant was executed on Currie and his electronic devices, which led investigators to discover that he had allegedly been stalking a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., previously said that Currie allegedly took multiple videos of the teen in a state of nudity through her bedroom window.

“It’s very shocking, it’s something you would never suspect to happen to you, particularly in the confines of your own home,” Oakwood Police Chief Allen Hill said.

Currie is also accused of trying to film up girls’ skirts at Oakwood High School as he walked through the auditorium.

He was previously the Managing Attorney at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality and was “instrumental” in the founding of the Gem City Market.

