Local aviation students to be honored at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Almost 30 students at Wright State will be honored at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.
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The 28 honored are aviation students who completed their first Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification.
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Incoming students will also attend for a chance to connect with other people in their program and learn more about flight training.
The Dayton Air Show is scheduled for June 13–14 at Dayton International Airport.
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