Local bakery opening new location

MIAMISBURG — A Dayton-based bakery is opening a new location in Miamisburg.

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Val’s Bakery announced that it will open Coffeehouse by Val’s Bakery in downtown Miamisburg on Main Street in the coming months.

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“Couldn’t be more excited to join the Miamisburg community,” the bakery said in a social media post.

Customers can expect the same pastries and drinks, but also house-made soft serve, later hours, and event nights.

Reduce & Reuse Refillery products will also be available inside the storefront.

They hope to open the new location in June, according to the post.

“Thank you as always for your overwhelming support and encouragement. Can’t wait to share this new spot with you all!” the post said.

More information will be announced in the future.

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