Local bands rally to support victims of Old West End Festival shooting

TOLEDO — One month after a mass shooting in Toledo at the Old West End Festival, the community came together to host a benefit concert to help cover the medical expenses for those still recovering.

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News Center 7 previously reported that two men, Elijay Crisp-Carr, 20, and Ka Nye Taylor, 20, were indicted on multiple charges related to the shooting in June.

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The event featured 10 local bands. Organizers had a $10 admission fee, pledging that every dollar raised would go directly to the victims and their families, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

Organizer Jon Kuhlman said that planning for the fundraiser had begun right after the shooting.

“This is what it means to be a part of the music scene. this is what it means to be part of the West End,” he said.

Kuhlman said that if someone in the community needed help, you should do what you can to help them.

The benefit gave some bands who were scheduled to perform on the day of the shooting a chance to play after their sets were cut short or canceled.

“It was also a chance for them to get to play when they did not get to play because of the tragedy that we had,” said Kuhlman.

Photographer Zohaib Lughmani was taking photos at the Old West End Festival when the shooting took place.

“I get to see my friends play their music and support the victims and everyone who was harmed in the incident,” said Lughmani.

Among the performers, Chloe Ward said that the Old West End Festival had been a place where neighbors, artists, and families come together.

“Making music for people that I love and for people that are important in the community is really why I love making music and why I love performing in northwest Ohio,” said Ward. “If we weren’t able to play at the festival, there was no chance that I was going to miss getting to play at this benefit,” she said.

Ward is a member of Chloe and The Steel Strings.

Other bands that performed included Black Swamp Union, Detroit Party Marching Band, Goalpost, and Highbinder

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