Local bike path on busy road to close for resurfacing

CENTERVILLE — A local bike path will be closed over the course of the next few weeks for resurfacing.

The Bigger Road bike path from E. Alex Bell Road to Clyo Road in Centerville will be closed starting Sept. 28, according to a social media post.

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The curb ramps will also be replaced to comply with ADA standards, the post said.

The project is expected to last two to three weeks, weather permitting.

While working, crews may close the right northbound lane to give them more room.

The left northbound lane will not be impacted.

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