Local bookstore to host fundraiser for family of murdered Tipp City woman

DAYTON — A local bookstore will host a fundraiser for the family of a murdered Tipp City woman.

The Dollar Swap posted a video on social media announcing that it will donate 10 percent of its sales to support Ashley Flynn’s Children.

“This has rocked our community, and we want to come alongside and help as much as we can,” said Missy from the Dollar Swap.

As previously reported by News Center 7, several businesses in the community have come up with ways to host fundraisers for Ashley’s family.

The owner of Kid Clubhouse in Springboro said in a social media post that 100 percent of all revenue from both locations on Tuesday went to support Ashley’s daughters.

“We know this doesn’t fix anything, but we wanted to contribute in some small way to support their family & the girls during this time,” said the owner.

The Dollar Swap is located at the 1700 block of Webster Street. Its hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ashley Flynn was found murdered inside her home last week by Tipp City Police officers.

Caleb Flynn remains in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.

