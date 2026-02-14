Local bookstore temporarily closes due to smoke damage from nearby fire

DAYTON — A local bookstore is temporarily closed due to smoke damage from a nearby fire.

Rabbit Hole Books, at 29 West First Street in Dayton, announced the closure on social media.

The post said the shop will be closed until Friday, March 6.

A fire recently broke out in a parking garage adjacent to the business, according to the post.

The store has to close so the space can be professionally detoxed from the smoke contamination.

Additional details were not immediately available.

