Local bridge reopens after over 10-year closure

GREENE — A local bridge that has been closed since 2015 has reopened.

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The Old Stage Road bridge in Spring Valley Township has reopened to traffic, according to an announcement from the Greene County Engineer’s Office

The bridge, located between Mt. Holly Road and Sears Road, had its superstructure replaced.

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The bridge project involved replacing the former truss superstructure with a 140-foot galvanized steel plate girder and a composite concrete deck.

Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney, Ohio, completed the construction.

Funding for both the engineering and construction phases was provided through the County Engineer Bridge Formula Program.

The Old Stage Road bridge had been closed since 2015.

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