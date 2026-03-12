Local broker accused of stealing over $400K from clients

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former local broker is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his clients.

Ryan Tarjanyi was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court with insurance fraud, forgery, identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, and theft.

Around Dec. 21, 2022, Tarjanyi is accused of stealing $486,000 from a man for whom he was acting as a financial advisor, according to court documents.

From June 3, 2021, until Sept. 21, 2023, Tarjanyi is accused of stealing over $188,000 from various insurance transactions.

“Tarjanyi would forge victims’ names to transfer policy and misrepresent facts through fraudulent documents,” court documents state.

He was an Investment Advisory Representative with Turmont Advisory Group from March 5, 2019, until Dec. 21, 2023, and worked in Huber Heights, according to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website.

He is currently barred from being an investment advisor or broker.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

