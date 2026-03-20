Local broker accused of stealing over $600K from clients formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former local broker is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his clients.

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Ryan Tarjanyi, 52, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on dozens of felony counts, including 28 counts of forgery, 21 counts of money laundering, and 16 counts of telecommunications fraud.

Tarjanyi continued to sell life insurance and annuities through various insurance brokers after having his license revoked in 20203, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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Often targeting elderly clients, he would allegedly move from one brokerage company to another and tell his clients they needed to move their policy so he could continue to manage it.

“He would tell the clients that there would be no cost or fees associated with moving their policy. In fact, the clients lost thousands of dollars in surrender fees each time their policy was moved,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Tarjanyi would reportedly collect thousands of dollars in commissions from moving their policies.

During an investigation, it was revealed that he would often forge documents and applications to insurance underwriters.

One victim lost over $600,000 due to Tarjanyi’s alleged fraudulent activity.

He’s due back in court next month.

The prosecutor’s office is asking anyone who has purchased any insurance policy or annuity through Tarjanyi to contact Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Chief Investigator Kerry Smoot at 937-225-4747.

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