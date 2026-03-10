Local businesses prepare for influx of basketball fans ahead of First Four

DAYTON — High school and college basketball tournaments are expected to bring thousands of fans and millions of dollars to the Dayton region starting next Tuesday.

The First Four tournament will begin at UD Arena, with the first game of the event falling on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Destination Dayton expects more than 20,000 people to visit the city during the First Four.

According to the organization, the tournament generated more than $6.5 million in revenue for the region last year.

At the Troll Pub in downtown Dayton, staff members are preparing for the influx of fans by fully stocking supplies and ensuring all 32 televisions are ready for game coverage.

Rayhel Loney, general manager of the Troll Pub, said the basketball season typically brings a steady crowd to the area.

“Monday with basketball is always fun, a nice crowd,” Loney said. “And then, we’re pretty booked for the following weekend as well, with some large parties, then UD parents weekend and graduation, like the next couple of months are definitely a lot of fun for us.”

Loney said the pub focuses on creating a welcoming environment for visitors who want to experience the tournament atmosphere.

“We try and make it as easy as possible for people to come watch the games,” Loney said. “So they don’t have to do that at their own home.”

Because the first game of the tournament falls on St. Patrick’s Day, workers are bracing for high volume at local establishments.

Loney, who has worked in the restaurant industry for a long time, said while holiday shifts involve a lot of business, the staff finds time to decompress.

“I’ve been in restaurants for a long time, so holidays have been a lot of business, a lot of making money,” Loney said. “But after the bars close, we get to relax and have our own fun.”

