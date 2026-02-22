Local businesses raising money for family of Tipp City woman killed in deadly shooting

Photo contributed by Red Devil Pizza and Deli (via Facebook)

TIPP CITY — Some local businesses are raising money for the family of a 37-year-old mother killed in a deadly shooting in Tipp City this week.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson explains how they are helping Ashley Flynn’s family LIVE on News Center7 at 11:00.

Flynn was killed in her home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

This weekend, Red Devil Pizza and Deli will donate parts of its sales to the Flynn family.

Jason Pierce, the restaurant’s owner, told Patterson that many people stopped by on Saturday.

He explained why he wanted to donate to Flynn’s family.

“God put it on my heart to help them. I just felt so sorry for the little kids, and it’s just a sad situation,” said Pierce. “This community is a tight-knit community. We all stick together, and it was just a horrible thing that happened.”

On Saturday, a family spokesperson shared a statement with News Center 7.

“Our hearts are shattered. Ashley brought endless light to our world, and we are trying to navigate this immense loss,” the family said.

On Thursday, Caleb Flynn, the husband of Ashley Flynn, was booked into the Miami County Jail on murder charges in connection with Flynn’s death. He pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing on Friday morning and is being held on a $2 million bond.

The family went on to request privacy during this difficult time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

Ashley Flynn (Tipp City Schools via Facebook)

