What you need to know about Small Business Saturday

CENTERVILLE — Thousands of people are getting holiday shopping done across the Miami Valley. Many people are making sure to shop at local businesses.

Shoppe Smitten in Centerville is one business that had record sales, with shoppers excited to support them.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke to one local small business on how Small Business Saturday helps them. She’ll have that interview at News Center 7 at 6.

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American Express founded Small Business Saturday back in 2010, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) became a sponsor in 2011.

Since then, it’s become something that local mom-and-pop shops across the country look forward to each year.

Last year, Small Business Saturday brought in around 18 billion dollars to businesses nationally, according to the SBA.

Many shoppers like Amanda Bergman and her family spend their weekend shopping for her sister’s birthday, and they thought, what better way to celebrate than to take advantage of Small Business Saturday.

“We want to see people out in the community that is supporting those businesses and making sure that we shop local because we want them to stick around,” she said.

Bergman said she enjoys shopping in person rather than online and was able to purchase a gray sweater.

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