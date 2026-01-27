Local children’s hospital sees uptick in frostbite patients; Doctor provides safety tips

A spokesperson with Shriners Children’s Ohio said the hospital has recently seen an uptick in patients experiencing frostbite.

DAYTON — A local children’s hospital is reminding the community of the dangers of frostbite after seeing an uptick in patients.

Dr. Sara M. Higginson, the Chief of Staff at Shriners Children’s Ohio, said children are more vulnerable to frostbite becuase their bodies lose heat up to four times faster than adults.

Frostbite occurs “when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures,” according to the CDC.

A person can experience loss of feeling and color in areas where frostbite has occurred. It typically happens in the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes.

It can cause permanent damage and even require amputation.

Children may not know when it’s time to come inside, as extreme cold can affect judgment and awareness while they’re playing outside.

“Cold weather can be deceptive when it comes to frostbite,” Higginson said. “The body responds to freezing temperatures by sending blood away from the hands and feet to protect the core, but this also reduces sensation in those extremities. Children and teens may not realize how cold their fingers and toes have become and could stay outside longer than is safe.”

Children playing outside need to be properly dressed in waterproof hats, gloves, boots, and coats, as strong and cold winds accelerate heat loss.

“If children are playing in extreme cold, they should come indoors every 15 minutes or so to warm up and check for signs of frostbite,” Higginson said. “Frostnip is less serious and can be treated by warming the child indoors, but frostbite is a medical emergency and requires immediate care. Many families are surprised to learn that frostbite is treated much like a burn, and fortunately, our burn team has extensive experience with this type of injury. As with any burn, prompt medical attention gives children the best chance for a full recovery.”

Early signs of frostbite include numbness, redness, stinging, or tingling.

The spokesperson said in severe cases, the skin can blister, harden, and even turn black.

It’s important to seek medical attention immediately if any of these signs appear.

For additional cold-weather tips or ways to avoid frostbite, click here.

