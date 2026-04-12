Local church partners with organization to distribute frozen meals to families

People were able to take fully prepared frozen meals that were provided by a local organization, home.

TROTWOOD — Miami Valley Meals provided frozen food to families in need on Saturday.

The organization hosted a food distribution at the City of Victory Deliverance Church in Trotwood, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Victory Deliverance Church said it will continue distributing meals on the second Saturday of every month.

The meals are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group