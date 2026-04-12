Local church partners with organization to distribute frozen meals to families

Organization hosted food distribution at local church People were able to take fully prepared frozen meals that were provided by a local organization, home.
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Miami Valley Meals provided frozen food to families in need on Saturday.

The organization hosted a food distribution at the City of Victory Deliverance Church in Trotwood, according to a social media post.

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The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Victory Deliverance Church said it will continue distributing meals on the second Saturday of every month.

The meals are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

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