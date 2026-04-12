Local church partners with organization to distribute frozen meals to families

TROTWOOD — Miami Valley Meals provided frozen food to families in need on Saturday.
The organization hosted a food distribution at the City of Victory Deliverance Church in Trotwood, according to a social media post.
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The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City of Victory Deliverance Church said it will continue distributing meals on the second Saturday of every month.
The meals are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
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