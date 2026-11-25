Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Michigan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Waste collection will be delayed for three cities in Montgomery County due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The City of Dayton, Moraine, and Jefferson Township will have to place their bins out one day later, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In Dayton, trash and recycling that were scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, will be moved to Friday, Nov. 27. There will be no bulk pickup on Friday.

In Jefferson Township, trash collection that was also scheduled for Nov. 26 will be moved to Friday, Nov. 27. Recycling and bulk pickup have been moved from Friday to Saturday, Nov. 28.

In Moraine, those who had pickup scheduled for Nov. 27 will be collected on Nov. 28.

Bins should be at their collection location by 6 a.m. on the day of pickup.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group