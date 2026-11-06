Local city administration building to be closed for 2 days

XENIA — A local city administration building in Greene County will be closed for two days.
The Xenia City Administration Building will be closed on Friday, Nov. 6 through Monday, Nov. 9, for the installation of a new generator, according to a social media post.
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The post said the front and back parking lots will also be closed to the public.
The building is scheduled to be reopened on Tuesday, Nov.10.
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