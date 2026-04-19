Local city announces new engineer

MIAMISBURG — The City of Miamisburg announced a new city engineer.

Joe Dura has more than 20 years of experience as an engineer and design department manager, according to a spokesperson with the city.

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He previously worked for the Montgomery County Engineers Office as a project manager, roadway department manager, and design department manager.

During his time there, Dura managed $20 million in federally funded transportation projects.

Dura was also awarded the National Association of County Engineers’ 2021 Project/Program Manager of the Year.

“I believed this role would provide me with the chance to engage and understand the operations of a complete city government,” said Dura.

The city engineer is responsible for managing engineering, traffic, and right-of-way projects.

This role serves as the primary technical authority for the city’s engineering and infrastructure projects and reports directly to the city manager.

Dura will take over from Bob Stanley, who is retiring after nearly 29 years.

He began his role as city engineer on April 13th.

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